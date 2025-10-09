3 men wanted by Toronto police in stabbing near Bay and College

Three suspects are wanted in connection to a stabbing at Bay and College streets. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 9, 2025 3:07 pm.

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing Wednesday evening near Bay and College streets.

Toronto police officers say they were called to the area around 6:45 p.m. after a stabbing victim was located on the College station subway platform.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred off TTC property when the victim was approached by three suspects and was stabbed. The victim then made their way to the station.

They say the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos and descriptions of the three suspects have been released.

The first suspect is described as five feet and 10 inches with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue ripped jeans, and black/white running shoes.

The second man is described as five foot and 10 inches with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a white puffy jacket, blue shirt, white pants, red shoes, and a black du-rag.

The last suspect is described as five foot and 10 inches with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a grey plaid jacket, black jeans and white shoes.

