TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue for September totalled $37.7 million, up from $35.2 million a year earlier.

The movie theatre company says the result was helped by a strong showing by horror movie The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Cineplex says box office revenue for the third quarter totalled $159.5 million, down from $174.9 million a year earlier.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says outside a tough comparative last August, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the third-quarter box office performed well compared with a year ago.

He added that the success of Taylor Swift, The Official Release Party of A Showgirl last weekend marked a dynamic start to the fourth quarter.

Cineplex has 171 movie theatres and entertainment venues across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

The Canadian Press