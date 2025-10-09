Diwali Festival of Lights returns to Nathan Phillips Square this weekend

Fireworks will light up the Toronto skyline this weekend for the third annual Diwali Festival of Lights at Nathan Phillips Square.

Attendees can expect live performances, authentic street eats, clothing and jewellery vendors, and a designated area for kids to play games. A fireworks grand finale will launch from the iconic downtown towers and the Nathan Phillips Square podium.

The two-day weekend event is free to attend and will begin at noon, running until 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

A variety of live performances are expected, featuring classical dances such as Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Garba, and Odissi, including Diwali-themed theatrical skits and storytelling.

This year’s theme for the festival is “Where East meets West” which symbolizes the fusion of two cultures.

“Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. By celebrating Diwali at Nathan Phillips Square, we aim to recreate the warmth of celebrating at home. With our theme of ‘East Meets West,’ we will witness a beautiful fusion of cultures live,” Ridisha Roy said, public relations for the Diwali Festival of Lights.

“The event is taking place on Oct. 11 and 12 during Thanksgiving weekend, making it a perfect blend of cultural traditions and is the only Diwali event with Musical Pyrotechnics Fireworks.”

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a major religious festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists. Diwali or Deepavali is a Sanskrit word that means a row of lights or lamps. While each faith has its own unique historical and spiritual significance, the festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

Diwali is observed on Oct. 20 this year. The five-day festival is marked by colours, lights, and various family gatherings.