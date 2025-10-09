Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash

A Peel police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 9, 2025 6:24 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 7:42 pm.

A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.

Police say, one person was airlifted to a trauma centre, and is in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene with minor injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau is now investigating the incident.

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

4h ago

US is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the Gaza ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of a team that includes partner nations, nongovernmental organizations...

17m ago

Elderly woman struck by vehicle near Christie Pits

An elderly woman has been struck by a vehicle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood Thursday evening. Police were called to the Ossington Avenue and Essex Street area around 7:06 p.m. for reports of a...

5m ago

Anand says consular officers can help as Israel detains more Canadians from flotilla

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canadians detained by Israel for attempting to reach the Gaza Strip should accept Ottawa's consular help to get home. Anand said today six Canadians...

16m ago

