Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash

A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.

Police say, one person was airlifted to a trauma centre, and is in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene with minor injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau is now investigating the incident.