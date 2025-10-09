Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash
Posted October 9, 2025 6:24 pm.
Last Updated October 9, 2025 7:42 pm.
A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.
The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.
Police say, one person was airlifted to a trauma centre, and is in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene with minor injuries.
The Major Collision Bureau is now investigating the incident.