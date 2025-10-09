Hydro spying trial could begin as judge to rule on utility’s motion to shield details

Yuesheng Wang arrives for his espionage trial at the Longueuil courthouse in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 5:16 am.

LONGUEUIL — A Quebec court judge is expected to rule this morning on whether to redact some of the information to be presented at an approaching economic espionage trial.

The case involves a former Hydro-Québec employee who was charged in 2022 under Canada’s Security of Information Act.

The provincial utility asked the judge to impose a publication ban on some of the information to be discussed in the trial, arguing that it could reveal commercial secrets.

The trial of Yuesheng Wang was scheduled to begin on Monday, but it was delayed due to Hydro-Québec’s motion.

The arguments about the motion are subject to a publication ban and cannot be reported.

Wang has pleaded not guilty to the charges and the evidence against him has not yet been tested in court.

Quebec court Judge Jean-Philippe Marcoux is presiding over the case, which is expected to last about four weeks.

Wang, 38, was arrested in 2022 and authorities say he is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act.

Wang was also charged under the Criminal Code for fraudulent use of a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

In April 2024, Wang was arraigned on two additional charges of committing preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity and informing that entity — the People’s Republic of China — of his intentions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays beat Yankees in Game 4 to advance to ALCS

NEW YORK – Essentially, a bullpen day is utilizing relievers in a game of counting outs during which, in the words of John Schneider, “you try to thread the needle a little bit.” Apt analogy for...

6h ago

Man, 51, dead after "unprovoked attack" in Richmond Hill: York Police

York Regional Police say a 51-year-old man has died following an "unprovoked attack" in Richmond Hill on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to reports of an assault near Lorraine Street and Bernard...

6h ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate ALDS win

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

1m ago

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

Fall colours and cooler temperatures mark the Thanksgiving long weekend, the last one before we start counting down to the festive season. While some businesses are open on the holiday, others are either...

44m ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays beat Yankees in Game 4 to advance to ALCS

NEW YORK – Essentially, a bullpen day is utilizing relievers in a game of counting outs during which, in the words of John Schneider, “you try to thread the needle a little bit.” Apt analogy for...

6h ago

Man, 51, dead after "unprovoked attack" in Richmond Hill: York Police

York Regional Police say a 51-year-old man has died following an "unprovoked attack" in Richmond Hill on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to reports of an assault near Lorraine Street and Bernard...

6h ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate ALDS win

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

1m ago

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

Fall colours and cooler temperatures mark the Thanksgiving long weekend, the last one before we start counting down to the festive season. While some businesses are open on the holiday, others are either...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Chilly Thursday ahead of a seasonal long weekend

Thursday will be slightly colder than usual with some frost advisories, just ahead of the long weekend where temperatures will warm up to more seasonal temperatures.

7h ago

2:10
Historic heart transplant using a heart that stopped beating conducted in Canada

It's being called a historic moment for health care in Canada, after a Toronto surgeon successfully completed this country's first donation after death heart transplant.

4h ago

1:49
Police use 'spoof masks' to announce Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police from across Canada with the Bolo program announced the top 25 most wanted fugitives in the country in a press conference where officers dressed in 'spoof masks' of the fugitives.

15h ago

0:51
City of Toronto not issuing speeding tickets over Canada Post strike

During a city council meeting, a Toronto city staff member confirmed the city is not issuing speeding tickets currently during the Canada Post strike.

17h ago

0:39
High-end vehicle theft caught on home surveillance

Three people were arrested in a high-end vehicle theft investigation, Hamilton police announced in a statement that included footage of one of the thefts.

18h ago

More Videos