Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a Muslim hotel worker who was attacked on the job spoke to reporters at a press conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 9, 2025 12:02 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 12:22 pm.

Editor’s note: This story includes content that may be upsetting to some readers.

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an “Islamophobic attack” at a Markham hotel late last month.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West, just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 28.

An employee had made a report about an intoxicated guest who had become aggressive.

According to authorities, the suspect was attempting to pay for his room when his credit card was denied. A verbal altercation ensued, and the suspect’s demeanour allegedly changed when he learned the hotel employee was Muslim.

A spokesperson with the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said at a press conference on Thursday that the suspect demanded to know the worker’s ethnic and religious identity and then commenced a “vicious attack” when the worker revealed that he is Muslim.

“He hit the victim’s head with his fists, causing major injuries while also yelling multiple death threats,” the spokesperson explained. “The victim then ran out of the hotel and tried to call the police, at which point he allegedly approached [the victim] again and assaulted him further while yelling more threats.”

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim in distress. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics for treatment. Meanwhile, the suspect was located nearby and placed under arrest. He was identified as 31-year-old Geethansan Sriranjan of Toronto and charged with assault causing bodily harm and one count of uttering threats.

The NCCM says the hotel worker was left with “catastrophic facial injuries” after the assault, including the displacement of his eyes from orbital sockets and blunt force trauma to his head, causing a depressed skull fracture. His teeth were also shattered, and his jaw was wired shut to facilitate healing.

“He cannot eat, he cannot speak,” the spokesperson explained. “He may never actually regain his full eyesight again.

“Words are not enough to describe the anguish and disgust we feel as a community,” they added.

At Thursday’s press conference, the victim’s wife described him as a “gentle and hardworking man who did nothing but to show kindness and respect to everyone he met.”

“The man we know—strong, patient and full of life–now carries pain that no one should have to endure,” she told reporters. “His face is scarred, his teeth are shattered […] each time I look at him, my heart breaks.”

“He will not look the same, and he will not feel the same either,” she added. “Our home is no longer filled with laughter.”

MPP Michael Coteau and MP Salma Zahid also attended NCCM’s press conference and delivered remarks.

“This is a horrific attack, it’s a hate-motivated attack and appears to be a violent attack of islamophobia,” Zahid said. “We do know that acts of islamophobia are increasing here in Canada. Sadly, this is not an uncommon occurrence.

“It impacts the entire community,” she added.

Last month, a 54-year-old man was charged with allegedly threatening to blow up a mosque and a Muslim family’s house in Newmarket. It follows other alleged Islamophobic incidents which occurred earlier in the summer, including the “violent swarming” of a hijab-wearing woman at a restaurant in Oshawa by a group of young people.

According to data from Statistics Canada, police-reported hate crimes targeting Muslims have increased by more than 150 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic, from 84 reported cases in 2020 to 229 cases in 2024.

“Violence and islamophobia continue to ruin the lives of Muslims across this nation,” said NCCM’s COO Omar Khamissa. “When will we wake up?”

The organization is calling on all elected officials to step up and commit to stopping the use of Islamophobic rhetoric, including dog whistles and innuendos about whether immigrants and Muslims belong in Canada. 

They are also calling on politicians to support two government reports published in 2022 and 2024, which include action items to combat Islamophobia.

“It’s this permissive rhetoric that fosters a toxic climate of islamophobia and hate,” a spokesperson said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

11m ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate first ALDS win since 2016

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

4h ago

Brampton high school placed in lockdown after pepper spray incident

A Brampton high school was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon following an altercation between students that involved pepper spray. Peel Regional Police say the incident happened inside the gymnasium...

11m ago

'We're going to be pinching ourselves': Kingston man wins record $75-million OLG Lotto Max jackpot

Ontario has a new record-breaking lottery winner. David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history,...

8m ago

Top Stories

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

11m ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate first ALDS win since 2016

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

4h ago

Brampton high school placed in lockdown after pepper spray incident

A Brampton high school was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon following an altercation between students that involved pepper spray. Peel Regional Police say the incident happened inside the gymnasium...

11m ago

'We're going to be pinching ourselves': Kingston man wins record $75-million OLG Lotto Max jackpot

Ontario has a new record-breaking lottery winner. David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history,...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
TTC to bring back pre-pandemic levels of subway service on line 2

Amid several back-to-office mandates, the TTC is bringing back pre-pandemic levels of subway service on line 2.

54m ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

27m ago

2:38
Chilly Thursday ahead of a seasonal long weekend

Thursday will be slightly colder than usual with some frost advisories, just ahead of the long weekend where temperatures will warm up to more seasonal temperatures.

14h ago

2:10
Historic heart transplant using a heart that stopped beating conducted in Canada

It's being called a historic moment for health care in Canada, after a Toronto surgeon successfully completed this country's first donation after death heart transplant.

11h ago

1:49
Police use 'spoof masks' to announce Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police from across Canada with the Bolo program announced the top 25 most wanted fugitives in the country in a press conference where officers dressed in 'spoof masks' of the fugitives.

22h ago

More Videos