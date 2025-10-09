Editor’s note: This story includes content that may be upsetting to some readers.

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an “Islamophobic attack” at a Markham hotel late last month.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West, just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 28.

An employee had made a report about an intoxicated guest who had become aggressive.

According to authorities, the suspect was attempting to pay for his room when his credit card was denied. A verbal altercation ensued, and the suspect’s demeanour allegedly changed when he learned the hotel employee was Muslim.

A spokesperson with the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said at a press conference on Thursday that the suspect demanded to know the worker’s ethnic and religious identity and then commenced a “vicious attack” when the worker revealed that he is Muslim.

“He hit the victim’s head with his fists, causing major injuries while also yelling multiple death threats,” the spokesperson explained. “The victim then ran out of the hotel and tried to call the police, at which point he allegedly approached [the victim] again and assaulted him further while yelling more threats.”

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim in distress. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics for treatment. Meanwhile, the suspect was located nearby and placed under arrest. He was identified as 31-year-old Geethansan Sriranjan of Toronto and charged with assault causing bodily harm and one count of uttering threats.

The NCCM says the hotel worker was left with “catastrophic facial injuries” after the assault, including the displacement of his eyes from orbital sockets and blunt force trauma to his head, causing a depressed skull fracture. His teeth were also shattered, and his jaw was wired shut to facilitate healing.

“He cannot eat, he cannot speak,” the spokesperson explained. “He may never actually regain his full eyesight again.

“Words are not enough to describe the anguish and disgust we feel as a community,” they added.

At Thursday’s press conference, the victim’s wife described him as a “gentle and hardworking man who did nothing but to show kindness and respect to everyone he met.”

“The man we know—strong, patient and full of life–now carries pain that no one should have to endure,” she told reporters. “His face is scarred, his teeth are shattered […] each time I look at him, my heart breaks.”

“He will not look the same, and he will not feel the same either,” she added. “Our home is no longer filled with laughter.”

MPP Michael Coteau and MP Salma Zahid also attended NCCM’s press conference and delivered remarks.

“This is a horrific attack, it’s a hate-motivated attack and appears to be a violent attack of islamophobia,” Zahid said. “We do know that acts of islamophobia are increasing here in Canada. Sadly, this is not an uncommon occurrence.

“It impacts the entire community,” she added.

Last month, a 54-year-old man was charged with allegedly threatening to blow up a mosque and a Muslim family’s house in Newmarket. It follows other alleged Islamophobic incidents which occurred earlier in the summer, including the “violent swarming” of a hijab-wearing woman at a restaurant in Oshawa by a group of young people.

According to data from Statistics Canada, police-reported hate crimes targeting Muslims have increased by more than 150 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic, from 84 reported cases in 2020 to 229 cases in 2024.

“Violence and islamophobia continue to ruin the lives of Muslims across this nation,” said NCCM’s COO Omar Khamissa. “When will we wake up?”

The organization is calling on all elected officials to step up and commit to stopping the use of Islamophobic rhetoric, including dog whistles and innuendos about whether immigrants and Muslims belong in Canada.

They are also calling on politicians to support two government reports published in 2022 and 2024, which include action items to combat Islamophobia.

“It’s this permissive rhetoric that fosters a toxic climate of islamophobia and hate,” a spokesperson said.