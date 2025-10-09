New York Attorney General Letitia James indicted on fraud charge in latest case against Trump foe: AP source

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference outside Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 9, 2025 4:38 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 5:01 pm.

A grand jury has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on a fraud charge in the latest Justice Department case against a perceived enemy of President Donald Trump, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

James was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on one count after a mortgage fraud investigation, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

James’ office had no immediate comment Thursday.

The indictment, two weeks after a separate criminal case charging former FBI Director James Comey with lying to Congress, is the latest indication of the Trump administration’s norm-busting determination to use the law enforcement powers of the Justice Department to pursue the president’s political foes and public figures who once investigated him.

The James case remained under seal Thursday, making it impossible to assess what evidence prosecutors have. But as was the case with the Comey charges, the prosecution followed a strikingly unconventional case. The Trump administration two weeks ago pushed out Erik Siebert, the veteran prosecutor who had overseen the investigation for months but had resisted pressure to file a case, and replaced him with Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide who was once Trump’s personal lawyer but who has never worked as a federal prosecutor.

Trump has been advocating charging James for months, posting on social media without citing any evidence that she’s “guilty as hell” and telling reporters at the White House, “It looks to me like she’s really guilty of something, but I really don’t know.”

James, a second-term Democrat, has denied wrongdoing. She has said that she made an error while filling out a form related to the home purchase but quickly rectified it and didn’t deceive the lender.

Her lawyer has accused the Justice Department of concocting a bogus criminal case to settle Trump’s personal vendetta against James, who last year won a staggering judgment against Trump and his companies in a lawsuit alleging he lied to banks and others about the value of his assets.

The Justice Department has also been investigating mortgage-related allegations against Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook, using the probe to demand her ouster, and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whose lawyer called the allegations against him “transparently false, stale, and long debunked.”

But James is a particularly personal target. As attorney general, she sued the Republican president and his administration dozens of times and oversaw a lawsuit accusing him of defrauding banks by dramatically overstating the value of his real estate holdings on financial statements.

An appeals court overturned the fine, which had ballooned to more than $500 million with interest, but upheld a lower court’s finding that Trump had committed fraud.

Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael R. Sisak And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham College student barred from attending convocation because of religious symbol

Harwinder Singh still hasn’t received his degree from Durham College, after venue security stopped him from attending his own convocation because of the kirpan. Singh was wearing the kirpan -- a...

2h ago

More than 1,100 stolen cars valued at $84M intercepted by authorities so far this year

The Government of Canada boasted about the successful results of its national action plan on combatting auto theft on Thursday. Officials say the plan has driven targeted efforts to prevent vehicle...

2h ago

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

2h ago

2 arrested in Mississauga carjacking spree

Peel police say they arrested and charged two individuals in connection with a "violent" carjacking spree in Mississauga. Police say the carjackings happened over the span of a week. Investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

Durham College student barred from attending convocation because of religious symbol

Harwinder Singh still hasn’t received his degree from Durham College, after venue security stopped him from attending his own convocation because of the kirpan. Singh was wearing the kirpan -- a...

2h ago

More than 1,100 stolen cars valued at $84M intercepted by authorities so far this year

The Government of Canada boasted about the successful results of its national action plan on combatting auto theft on Thursday. Officials say the plan has driven targeted efforts to prevent vehicle...

2h ago

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

2h ago

2 arrested in Mississauga carjacking spree

Peel police say they arrested and charged two individuals in connection with a "violent" carjacking spree in Mississauga. Police say the carjackings happened over the span of a week. Investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Gaza peace deal

Celebrations erupted in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas signed off on the first phase of a U.S.-proposed Gaza peace deal. Erica Natividad with how soon the remaining hostages could be released.

15m ago

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

5h ago

2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.

6h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

6h ago

1:34
Blue Jays Fever: Scarborough Students Rally

Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough turned its gym into a Blue Jays pep rally, complete with chants, trivia, and a surprise Zoom cheer-off with a New York school. Playoff spirit, big smiles, and bigger dreams. Brandon Rowe reports.

23h ago

More Videos