Ontario has a new record-breaking lottery winner.

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.

The married father of two shared his story Thursday in Toronto, recalling the moment he realized his life had changed forever — while waiting in line for his morning coffee.

“I checked it using the OLG App and thought I had won $75,000 at first — I thought that was awesome,” Hatt said. “It wasn’t until I took a closer look that I noticed there were a lot more zeros.”

A life-changing moment

Hatt said he rushed home to tell his wife, showing her the winning ticket on his phone. “I need you to sit down,” he told her, before confirming the jaw-dropping total.

“She asked in disbelief, ‘Is that $75 million?’ I loudly said ‘YES!'” he recalled.

The couple immediately began thinking about how to use the windfall not only for their family, but also for their community.

“Of course, we want to support our family, but we also want to give back to our community and assist the most vulnerable in our area,” Hatt said. “It’s not about helping one charity, but about reaching as many people as possible for the longest amount of time.”

The married father of two shared his story Thursday at an OLG Winner Celebration in Toronto. Photo: OLG.

Looking ahead to the future

Since discovering the win, Hatt has taken time to reflect and plan. He has assembled a team of professionals to help manage the money responsibly and ensure it has a “generational impact.”

He said his children have been keeping his imagination alive. “My kids are helping me to keep my head in the clouds with them as they dream about their future,” he laughed.

At the top of his bucket list is a dream home for his family — something he and his wife had long talked about but never thought possible. Travel is also on the horizon, with plans to explore Europe’s small towns and countryside. And for himself, Hatt admitted he’ll splurge on a new set of golf clubs to enjoy with his kids.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer/Snack Express on Bath Road in Kingston.