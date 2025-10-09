The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday.

Toronto received contributions from several players, notably a slew of relievers and outfielders, Nathan Lukes and Myles Straw. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., meanwhile, went 9-for-17 in the ALDS, leading the Blue Jays’ offensive charge with three home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored, proving to be a thorn in the Yankees’ side for all four games.

“It’s who we are. This is how we play,” said veteran George Springer. “It might make a lot of people’s hearts a little bit sore, but this is the Blue Jays. I love these guys. I love this team, man. This is awesome.”

Springer praised the Yankees, acknowledging how challenging it was to travel to New York and get the win on the road. Now with the ALDS in the rearview mirror, the Blue Jays will shift focus to hosting the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

“That’s a great team over there. For us to come here, get a win, in this moment, feels awesome, I love it,” Springer said.

“We’re coming home, Toronto.”

"I love these guys. I love this team."



George Springer joins @thehazelmae moments after the @BlueJays booked their spot in the ALCS pic.twitter.com/c4nak5zoX3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2025

Guerrero proves his worth

Guerrero had a defining ALDS against the Yankees in 2025, highlighted by hitting the first postseason grand slam in Blue Jays history and finishing the series with multiple clutch hits, including a 1st-inning RBI on Wednesday.

“We believe in each other. When they said it was going to be a bullpen [game], I said to the guys, I told them, one pitch at a time, one hit at a time. Thank God we did that today,” said Guerrero. “It feels amazing. I don’t have words to explain how I feel right now.”

Perhaps most impressively, the Blue Jays managed to eliminate one of baseball’s elite teams, headlined by Aaron Judge and Max Fried, without the presence of star shortstop Bo Bichette.

Shortly after the Blue Jays eliminated the Yankees, Bichette spoke to the media about his potential return to the lineup.

“I’ve made a lot of progress recently, so I’m optimistic about my chances,” Bichette said. “I still have some hurdles to clear, but I’m optimistic … I’ve gotta run a little bit faster, but I’m feeling better every day.”

Bichette was not included on the ALDS roster as he deals with a knee sprain, but he jogged in the outfield ahead of Wednesday’s Game 4. He also hit in a simulated game, though he is still considered day-to-day.

Schneider’s game plan

There was a lot of uncertainty entering Game 4 after manager John Schneider announced that Toronto intended to roll with a bullpen game and start reliever Louis Varland one day after the 27-year-old surrendered a massive three-run home run to Judge and a solo shot to Jazz Chisholm in Tuesday’s 9-6 loss.

Schneider did not deviate from the game plan, using eight bullpen arms on Wednesday, as Toronto’s relievers stymied a Yankees lineup by scattering six hits and two earned runs while combining for 10 strikeouts.

“The baseball world as a whole looked at a bullpen game versus Cam [Schlittler] as kind of a no-contest. We viewed it as an opportunity to do what we’re good at,” Schneider said post-game.

Seranthony Dominguez and Varland, two of Toronto’s trade deadline additions, pitched effectively on Wednesday, tossing a combined three shutout innings. Eric Lauer, who joined Toronto on a minor-league contract last winter, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and did not give up a hit.

“Every single one of you [expletive] bullpen game. Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw. All you [expletive],” Schneider said after the win. “It takes everybody, every day. Start spreading the news [expletive]. We’re going [to the ALCS].”