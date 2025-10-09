A 60-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he was caught speeding on Highway 407 in Burlington — despite having a driver’s licence suspended for four decades.

Police say the man was stopped by the Highway Enforcement Team after allegedly driving 144 km/h. Officers later discovered his licence had been suspended since 1985.

According to the OPP, the man has 20 previous convictions for driving while his licence was suspended. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant and was turned over to Halton Regional Police following the traffic stop.

Investigators say he is now facing additional traffic-related offences.