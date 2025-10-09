The TTC is adjusting and introducing new bus routes as they prepare for the opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

All the routes are associated with the new Line 5 that will travel from Mount Dennis to Kennedy Station.

A “revenue service demonstration” is currently underway across the 19-kilometre, 25-station LRT line. The demonstration is meant to show the system is operating as designed and can welcome passengers.

It’s still unknown when exactly the line will open to the public. Although the stations are still closed, buses will stop outside or in-station bus terminals to mimic the future service.

The changes are so customers are able to familiarize themselves with the adjusted routes and connections.

The following routes will be adjusted:

13 Avenue Rd – Northbound service will operate via Avenue Rd. between Chaplin Cres. and Eglinton Ave. W.

41 Keele – Northbound service will operate through the Keelesdale Station bus terminal for pickup and drop off.

72C Pape – Will be extended to Don Valley Station via Overlea Blvd., Gateway Blvd. and Don Mills Rd. Customers can board and exit buses outside Don Valley Station on Don Mills Rd. at Eglinton Ave. E.

73B Royal York – Will be extended to Mount Dennis Station via La Rose Ave. and Emmett Ave. Customers can board and exit buses on Keelesdale Rd. at Eglinton Ave. W.

74 Mount Pleasant – Will operate between St Clair and Eglinton stations via St Clair Ave. E., Mount Pleasant Rd. and Eglinton Ave. E.

88 South Leaside – Will operate between St Clair Station, the area of Thorncliffe Park and Laird Station via Laird Dr. and Eglinton Ave. E.

90 Vaughan – Will be extended to Eglinton West (Cedarvale) Station via Oakwood Ave. and Eglinton Ave. W.

103 Mount Pleasant North – Buses will operate between Eglinton Station and Doncliffe Loop via Eglinton Ave. E. and Mount Pleasant Rd.

161 Rogers Rd – Will operate between Ossington and Mount Dennis stations via Weston Rd. and Black Creek Dr. Customers can board and exit buses at stops outside Mount Dennis Station on Keelesdale Rd. at Eglinton Ave. W.

168 Symington – Will be extended from Avon Loop (Weston Rd./Rogers Rd.) to Mount Dennis Station via Weston Rd. and Black Creek Dr. Customers can board and exit buses at stops outside Mount Dennis Station on Keelesdale Rd. at Eglinton Ave. W.

171 Mount Dennis – Will be extended to Humber Blvd., Alliance Ave., Jane St., Lambton Ave. and Rockcliffe Blvd. to replace service previously provided by the 161 Rogers Rd.

941 Keele Express – Northbound service will operate through the Keelesdale Station bus terminal for pickup and drop off.

And there will also be two new routes introduced:

164 Castlefield – Will operate between Eglinton West (Cedarvale) and Mount Dennis stations via Keele St., Ingram Dr., Kincort St., Castlefield Ave., Roselawn Ave. and Marlee Ave. Customers can board and exit buses outside Mount Dennis Station on Keelesdale Rd. at Eglinton Ave. W. Customers travelling in the eastbound direction can board and exit buses at the Keelesdale Station bus terminal.

191 Underhill –Will operate between Don Valley Station and York Mills Rd. at Valley Woods Rd. Customers can board and exit buses at stops outside Don Valley Station on Gervais Dr. (southbound) and Wynford Dr. (northbound).

The 32 Eglinton West, 34 Eglinton East, and all other routes operating on or connecting on Eglinton will continue to operate on their regular route.