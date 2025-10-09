Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Blue Jays this Thanksgiving weekend

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after the Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees in Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 9, 2025 10:41 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 10:49 am.

It will be a sports-filled weekend in Toronto with the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS and the Raptors and Leafs hosting their home openers this Thanksgiving weekend. North York and Toronto will also be holding their own Diwali festivals this weekend.

Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS

After a 3-1 series win against the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays will be heading to the ALCS, facing off against either the Detroit Tigers or the Seattle Mariners for a chance at a World Series Spot.

Game 1 will be on Sunday, followed by Game 2 on Monday at the Rogers Centre.

Diwali Festival of Lights

Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with a two-day extravaganza of food, shopping and entertainment at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend.

There will be live performances, authentic food and street eats, clothing and jewellery vendors, and a special kids zone capped off with a Grand Fireworks Show.

The festivities start on Saturday at 12 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

North York will also be hosting their own Diwali Fest at Mel Lastman Square. The vibrant lights, music, food, and culture will bring communities together to experience the joy of Diwali, the biggest Indian festival.

The public event is free and will feature live performances, artistic showcases, interactive workshops, and a marketplace capped off with a Grand Lighting Ceremony at 8 p.m. Sunday.

It kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.

Opening weekend for Raptors and Leafs

It’s opening weekend for the Raptors and the Maple Leafs, with both teams hosting home games. The Toronto Raptors have their home opener on Friday night against the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will host the Detroit Red Wings on Thanksgiving Monday with a 4 p.m. start.

Toronto Turkey Trot

Run, walk, or turkey trot to the finish line for the annual Toronto Turkey Trot at Cherry Beach, a chance to burn off some pre-feast calories. There is a 5K run, a 5K walk and a 1K kids’ fun run.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 with packet pick-up at 8 a.m. You can register online anytime before the start of the race.

Toronto Pumpkinfest

Toronto Pumpkinfest has something for all ages with great food, vendors, entertainment and lots of pumpkins.

Downsview Park will have a large pumpkin patch, a giant inflatable corn maze and a food truck area featuring some of Toronto’s best food trucks.

Tickets are available now on their website.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC/GO closures

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

0m ago

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

16m ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate first ALDS win since 2016

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

4h ago

Brampton high school placed in lockdown after pepper spray incident

A Brampton high school was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon following an altercation between students that involved pepper spray. Peel Regional Police say the incident happened inside the gymnasium...

17m ago

