Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Blue Jays this Thanksgiving weekend

It will be a sports-filled weekend in Toronto with the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS and the Raptors and Leafs hosting their home openers this Thanksgiving weekend. North York and Toronto will also be holding their own Diwali festivals this weekend.

Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS

After a 3-1 series win against the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays will be heading to the ALCS, facing off against either the Detroit Tigers or the Seattle Mariners for a chance at a World Series Spot.

Game 1 will be on Sunday, followed by Game 2 on Monday at the Rogers Centre.

Diwali Festival of Lights

Celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with a two-day extravaganza of food, shopping and entertainment at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend.

There will be live performances, authentic food and street eats, clothing and jewellery vendors, and a special kids zone capped off with a Grand Fireworks Show.

The festivities start on Saturday at 12 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

North York will also be hosting their own Diwali Fest at Mel Lastman Square. The vibrant lights, music, food, and culture will bring communities together to experience the joy of Diwali, the biggest Indian festival.

The public event is free and will feature live performances, artistic showcases, interactive workshops, and a marketplace capped off with a Grand Lighting Ceremony at 8 p.m. Sunday.

It kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.

Opening weekend for Raptors and Leafs

It’s opening weekend for the Raptors and the Maple Leafs, with both teams hosting home games. The Toronto Raptors have their home opener on Friday night against the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will host the Detroit Red Wings on Thanksgiving Monday with a 4 p.m. start.

Toronto Turkey Trot

Run, walk, or turkey trot to the finish line for the annual Toronto Turkey Trot at Cherry Beach, a chance to burn off some pre-feast calories. There is a 5K run, a 5K walk and a 1K kids’ fun run.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 with packet pick-up at 8 a.m. You can register online anytime before the start of the race.

Toronto Pumpkinfest

Toronto Pumpkinfest has something for all ages with great food, vendors, entertainment and lots of pumpkins.

Downsview Park will have a large pumpkin patch, a giant inflatable corn maze and a food truck area featuring some of Toronto’s best food trucks.

Tickets are available now on their website.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC/GO closures

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.