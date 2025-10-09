Whitby man, 39, arrested and charged with aggravated assault

Police have arrested a photo of 39-year-old Tristan Kalijundic. (DRPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 9, 2025 9:44 am.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault at a residence in Whitby over the summer.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Aug. 29, in the area of Annes Street and Jermyn Street. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an adult male suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment and was said to be in stable condition in the days following the alleged assault.

Police initially said they were looking for two suspects and had identified one of them as 39-year-old Tristan Kalijundic of Whitby. He was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with a single count of aggravated assault.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact authorities.

