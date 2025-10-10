6 men facing combined 21 charges in separate drug and gun investigations: York Regional Police

Police in York Region have arrested six men and charged them with a combined total of 21 charges in connection with three separate drug and gun investigations.

According to authorities, the first investigation began on Aug. 1 after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted a parcel from China at a mail processing centre in Mississauga.

“The parcel contained stun guns destined for an address in York Region,” police wrote in a press release issued on Friday.

The police services’ Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation and ultimately executed a search warrant on a resident in Newmarket on Aug. 27.

“As a result of the investigation, two firearms, eight stun guns, a quantity of ammunition, brass knuckles and a spring-loaded knife were seized,” officers added. “Controlled substances were also seized as a result of the warrant.”

Authorities then arrested 62-year-old Randy Riffert of Newmarket. He was charged with seven offences, including:

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x2

Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x2

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x3

Importing a Prohibited Device Knowing it is Unauthorized

Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Readily Accessible Ammunition x2

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x3

Smuggling Into Canada x2

A few days later, authorities commenced a second investigation into 28-year-old Tuqur Jones, also of Newmarket. Police say he was out on a release order and was believed to be contravening his conditions.

“Jones was located in a vehicle with two other men in the area of Eglinton Avenue and McCowan Road in Toronto, where he was arrested,” authorities said. “A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm.”

The two other men were identified as 21-year-old Trevon Brown-Toppin and 21-year-old Taevon Wisdom, both of Toronto. All three suspects were arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with:

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing No Authority

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle x2

Jones faces additional charges for breaching probation, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and six counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. Meanwhile, Brown-Toppin faces one additional charge of disobeying a court order.

On Sept. 15, police made additional arrests in a third drug and gun investigation. Authorities say they obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Francesco Romeo, who was wanted on two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Officers say he was located and arrested in a hotel near Yonge Street and Elgin Mills in Richmond Hill.

“At the time of his arrest, Francesco was in the company of Pavlos Glover, 22, of Richmond Hill,” authorities explained. “During the arrest, a firearm was seized along with a quantity of controlled substances.”

Both men were charged with:

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Knowingly Not Holding a Licence and Registration Certificate

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a Firearm with Altered Serial Number

Romeo faces two additional charges for failing to comply with a release order and failing to attend court.

“Our officers remain committed to keeping York Region a safe place to work and live,” said Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan. “Their tireless work and dedication in these investigations has resulted in the removal of dangerous firearms and drugs from our streets.”