A months-long police investigation into stolen mail from Halton and Peel Region has ended with the arrest of eight men who are facing hundreds of charges and potential deportation.

Authorities say they launched a joint investigation with Canada Post back in April 2025 called “Operation Undeliverable,” following a series of mail thefts in the area.

“The investigation uncovered a group of individuals working together to target residential mailboxes, resulting in widespread theft and disruption to community members,” police wrote in an update released on Friday.

“Search warrants were executed on Sept. 8 and 9, at multiple residences in Mississauga, specifically in the areas of Rhinebank Street and Brandon Gate Drive, as well as Dwiggin Avenue and Kittridge Drive,” police added.

Authorities say more than 450 pieces of mail valued at more than $400,000 were recovered during their investigation. The stolen mail included 255 cheques, 182 credit cards, 35 government IDs and 20 gift cards.

Police arrested eight men listed below:

Sumanpreet Singh, 28, of Mississauga

Gurdeep Chattha, 29, of Mississauga

Jashandeep Jattana, 23, of Mississauga

Harman Singh, 28, of Brampton

Jasanpreet Singh, 21, of Brampton

Manroop Singh, 23 of Brampton

Rajbir Singh, 26, of no fixed address

Upinderjit Singh, 28, of no fixed address

They face a combined total of 344 charges.

Police say they are actively engaged with the Peel Crown Attorney’s Office and the Canada Border Services Agency which “will determine whether removal of accused foreign nationals from Canada may be pursued as part of the judicial process.”

All eight men were held for a bail hearing.