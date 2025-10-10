Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police.

Officers say approximately 30 to 40 people attended Liberal MP Karim Bardeesy’s office in the High Park area, near Bloor Street West and Dorval Road.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., police received a phone call from a lone staff member who retreated to a room and dialed 911.

“Police attended and escorted the staff member to safety,” authorities wrote in a news release issued on Friday. “Officers directed all individuals to vacate the premises.”

“Eight individuals refused to comply and were placed under arrest,” police added.

The eight protesters all face four charges, including forcible entry, unlawful assembly, mischief and obstructing police.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Footage posted on social media shows numerous protesters wearing white-and-black Keffiyehs while shouting “No justice, no peace!”

Protesters demanded the Liberal party take immediate action to sanction Israel in response to its war with Gaza and issue an arms embargo.

“Our staff were fearful, forced to flee, and could not help our constituents,” a spokesperson for MP Bardeesy wrote in a statement to CityNews. “We know emotions are running high, and we understand that many in our community are expressing pain and urgency through protest. But while peaceful protest is a cornerstone of democracy, preventing our staff from helping our constituents is the opposite.”

In addition to an arms embargo, protesters also called on the Canadian government to increase the pressure on Israel to release six Canadians who were detained from a flotilla that was attempting to deliver aid to Gaza earlier this week. One of the detainees is said to be a constituent in Bardeesy’s Taiaiako’n–Parkdale–High Park riding.

“With regards to this situation, immediately upon hearing about it MP Karim Bardeesy raised concerns internally with Global Affairs Canada,” a spokesperson added. “He has since raised the situation two more times, was in touch with the family, and will continue to advocate for their immediate access to consular services, safety, well-being, and release.”

“Due to privacy considerations, we cannot divulge further information at this time,” Bardeesy’s office added.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday that consular assistance can help in “allowing the process with the Israeli officials on the ground to flow more easily.”

Activists have attempted to reach the Palestinian enclave to deliver aid, and Israel previously released three Canadians who travelled on a separate boat.

An advocacy group in Newfoundland and Labrador called Palestine Action YYT says three activists from the province were detained.

— With files from The Canadian Press