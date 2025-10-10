Carney defends paying 2 CEO appointees upwards of $577,000 a year

Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in an announcement at a community centre in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2025 1:10 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 1:50 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending his decision to pay the CEOs of two new government offices annual salaries that are higher than those of his own cabinet ministers.

Douglas Guzman, the head of a new defence procurement office, and Dawn Farrell, the head of the new Major Projects Office, will each make more than $577,000 a year — not counting performance pay.

Carney says their responsibilities are enormous and include things like making major military procurement decisions and reviewing industrial development projects worth “tens and tens of billions of dollars of economic activity.”

In a social media post this week, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Carney’s appointment of Guzman, who formerly worked in senior positions at the Royal Bank of Canada and Goldman Sachs.

Poilievre said Carney is expanding the bureaucracy and giving new appointees “massive taxpayer-funded paycheques.”

But Carney said he needs the best people to deliver on important mandates, adding he believes their pay in the private sector was “substantially higher.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

20m ago

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

22m ago

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

5h ago

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

20m ago

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

22m ago

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

5h ago

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

19h ago

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.

21h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.
1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.
2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.
More Videos