Carney says renegotiating CUSMA likely won’t resolve all trade issues with U.S.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2025 11:16 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 11:41 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says it’s clear the U.S. will keep targeting certain sectors with tariffs even after the renegotiation of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

He says it’s not likely the negotiations on the trade pact, set to start next year, will resolve all outstanding issues, which is why Canada is trying to strike deals in the meantime.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is still in Washington today to meet with U.S. officials and press for tariff relief.

During a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, LeBlanc and Carney at the White House on Tuesday, Trump told reporters there will still be tariffs on Canada going forward.

Trump also said he doesn’t care if the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, known as CUSMA, is renegotiated or replaced with different deals.

The vast majority of Canadian trade with the U.S. is exempted from tariffs because of the trade deal, but Trump has targeted the steel, aluminum, auto, energy and lumber sectors with tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.

— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington, D.C.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

