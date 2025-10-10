China hits US ships with retaliatory port fees before trade talks

FILE - An aerial view of a container port is seen in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, on June 6, 2024. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

By Chan Ho-him, The Associated Press

Posted October 10, 2025 8:07 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 8:26 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — China has hit U.S.-owned vessels docking in the country with tit-for-tat port fees, in response to the American government’s planned port fees on Chinese ships, expanding a string of retaliatory measures before trade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Vessels owned or operated by American companies or individuals, and ships built in the U.S. or flying the American flag, would be subjected to a 400 yuan ($56) per net ton fee per voyage if they dock in China, China’s Ministry of Transport said on Friday.

The fees would be applied on the same ship for a maximum of five voyages each year, and would rise every year until 2028, when it would hike to 1,120 yuan ($157) per net ton, the ministry said. They would take effect on Oct. 14, the same day when the United States is due to start imposing port fees on Chinese vessels.

China’s Ministry of Transport said on Friday in a statement that its special fees on American vessels are “countermeasures” in response to “wrongful” U.S. practices, referring to the planned U.S. port fees on Chinese vessels.

The ministry also slammed the United States’ port fees as “discriminatory” that would “severely damage the legitimate interests of China’s shipping industry” and “seriously undermine” international economic and trade order.

China has announced a string of trade measures and restrictions before an expected meeting between Trump and Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea that begins at the end of October. On Thursday, Beijing unveiled new curbs on exports of rare earths and related technologies, as well as new restrictions on the export of some lithium battery and related production equipment.

The port fees announced by Beijing on Friday mirrors many aspects of the U.S. port fees on Chinese ships docking in American ports. Under Washington’s plans, Chinese-owned or -operated ships will be charged $50 per net ton for each voyage to the U.S., which would then rise by $30 per net ton each year until 2028. Each vessel would be charged no more than five times per year.

China’s new port fee is “not just a symbolic move,” said Kun Cao, deputy chief executive at consulting firm Reddal. “It explicitly targets any ship with meaningful U.S. links — ownership, operation, flag, or build — and scales steeply with ship size.”

The “real bite is on U.S.-owned and operated vessels,” he said, adding that North America accounts for roughly 5% of the world fleet by beneficial ownership, which is still a meaningful figure although not as huge as compared to Greek, Chinese and Japanese ship owners.

However, the United States has only about 0.1% of global commercial shipbuilding market share in recent years and built fewer than 10 commercial ships last year, Reddal added.

While shipping analysts have said that the U.S. port fees on Chinese vessels would likely have limited impact on trade and freight rates as some shipping companies have been redeploying their fleets to avoid the extra charge, shipping data provider Alphaliner warned this month that the U.S. port fees could still cost up to $3.2 billion next year for the world’s top 10 carriers.

Chan Ho-him, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Firefighters injured after tractor-trailer collides with fire truck on Hwy. 401

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer slammed into a fire truck on Highway 401 near Newtonville Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The...

45m ago

What we know about the next steps as a ceasefire begins in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — Bombardment stopped and Israeli troops pulled back in Gaza on Friday under a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. But will the agreement lead, as U.S. President Donald Trump...

11m ago

'It lives': How 'OK Blue Jays' became a timeless ballpark tradition in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016, and with more October baseball guaranteed at Rogers Centre, fans can count on one...

32m ago

Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a move that will get mail and parcels moving again. The...

9h ago

Top Stories

Firefighters injured after tractor-trailer collides with fire truck on Hwy. 401

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer slammed into a fire truck on Highway 401 near Newtonville Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The...

45m ago

What we know about the next steps as a ceasefire begins in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — Bombardment stopped and Israeli troops pulled back in Gaza on Friday under a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. But will the agreement lead, as U.S. President Donald Trump...

11m ago

'It lives': How 'OK Blue Jays' became a timeless ballpark tradition in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016, and with more October baseball guaranteed at Rogers Centre, fans can count on one...

32m ago

Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a move that will get mail and parcels moving again. The...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.

19h ago

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

20h ago

2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.

20h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

20h ago

More Videos