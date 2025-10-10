College streetcar to be diverted for full closure of College and McCaul intersection

Critical infrastructure upgrades will force the closure of College and McCaul streets in Toronto starting this weekend.

The full closure of the intersection will begin on Sunday to replace streetcar tracks, upgrade the overhead power network, and complete watermain work.

Once the track work is complete, the intersection will reopen to some traffic with partial lane reductions.

During the construction, the 506 Carlton streetcars will divert both ways via Dundas Street West between Spadina Avenue and Bay Street.

For the 94 Wellesley, service will be increased between Ossington and Wellesley Station. Because of ongoing cycle track construction on Harbord Street, buses headed eastbound will divert via Bloor Street West between Ossington Station and Bathurst Street, while westbound buses will also divert via Bloor Street from Spadina to Ossington.

This intersection closure also joins two other major projects currently ongoing in Toronto.

Track replacement has forced the full closure of King and Dufferin streets in the west end, while the watermain construction and track work have diverted streetcars at the intersection of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.