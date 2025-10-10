College streetcar to be diverted for full closure of College and McCaul intersection

A TTC streetcar is seen going through an intersection in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 10, 2025 12:16 pm.

Critical infrastructure upgrades will force the closure of College and McCaul streets in Toronto starting this weekend.

The full closure of the intersection will begin on Sunday to replace streetcar tracks, upgrade the overhead power network, and complete watermain work.

Once the track work is complete, the intersection will reopen to some traffic with partial lane reductions.

During the construction, the 506 Carlton streetcars will divert both ways via Dundas Street West between Spadina Avenue and Bay Street.

For the 94 Wellesley, service will be increased between Ossington and Wellesley Station. Because of ongoing cycle track construction on Harbord Street, buses headed eastbound will divert via Bloor Street West between Ossington Station and Bathurst Street, while westbound buses will also divert via Bloor Street from Spadina to Ossington.

This intersection closure also joins two other major projects currently ongoing in Toronto.

Track replacement has forced the full closure of King and Dufferin streets in the west end, while the watermain construction and track work have diverted streetcars at the intersection of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

3h ago

8 protesters arrested after forcing their way into Toronto MP’s office, police say

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police. Officers...

4m ago

6 men facing combined 21 charges in separate drug and gun investigations: York Regional Police

Police in York Region have arrested six men and charged them with a combined total of 21 charges in connection with three separate drug and gun investigations. According to authorities, the first investigation...

2h ago

Blast at a Tennessee explosives plant leaves multiple people dead and missing, sheriff says

An explosion at a Tennessee military munitions plant left multiple people dead and missing on Friday, authorities said, as secondary blasts forced rescuers to keep their distance from the burning site. The...

12m ago

Top Stories

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

3h ago

8 protesters arrested after forcing their way into Toronto MP’s office, police say

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police. Officers...

4m ago

6 men facing combined 21 charges in separate drug and gun investigations: York Regional Police

Police in York Region have arrested six men and charged them with a combined total of 21 charges in connection with three separate drug and gun investigations. According to authorities, the first investigation...

2h ago

Blast at a Tennessee explosives plant leaves multiple people dead and missing, sheriff says

An explosion at a Tennessee military munitions plant left multiple people dead and missing on Friday, authorities said, as secondary blasts forced rescuers to keep their distance from the burning site. The...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

17h ago

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.
1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.
2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.
More Videos