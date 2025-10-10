Concert in honour of Matthew Perry to raise awareness about mental health in Canada

FILE - Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2012. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2025 1:15 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 2:05 pm.

TORONTO — Several Canadian music icons are set to perform at a benefit concert honouring late “Friends” actor and mental health advocate Matthew Perry in November in effort to elevate conversations around mental health.

Organized by Perry’s sister Caitlin Morrison and Make Music Matter, the Live Loud LIVE event will come to Koerner Hall in Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music on Nov. 14.

The event will be headlined by Hank Azaria, a “Simpsons” voice actor and occasional “Friends” character, who will front a Bruce Springsteen tribute.

It will see performances from Serena Ryder, City and Colour, Billy Talent, and Royal Wood, as well as members of Sum 41 and Broken Social Scene.

The concert will be hosted by former JoyDrop musician and SiriusXM Canada host Tara Slone and CBC’s Tom Power. Tickets to the concert are available through the Royal Conservatory’s website.

Perry, who died in October 2023 from a ketamine overdose, was a champion of mental health causes. Matthew Perry House in Ottawa was founded by his friends and family in honour of his dedication to helping people through recovery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.

Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

