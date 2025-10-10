Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson area

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 10, 2025 4:20 pm.

A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Wallace-Emerson area.

Toronto police were called to Lansdowne and Lappin avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The driver involved remained on the scene.

Northbound Lansdowne is closed south of Lappin Avenue while southbound Lansdowne is closed north of Lappin Avenue.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

1h ago

8 men charged with stealing credit cards, gift cards and cheques from mailboxes

A months-long police investigation into stolen mail from Halton and Peel Region has ended with the arrest of eight men who are facing hundreds of charges and potential deportation. Authorities say they...

45m ago

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

1h ago

Carney previews items in budget, including school food program, automatic tax filing

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs, Prime Minister Mark Carney...

1h ago

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

1h ago

8 men charged with stealing credit cards, gift cards and cheques from mailboxes

A months-long police investigation into stolen mail from Halton and Peel Region has ended with the arrest of eight men who are facing hundreds of charges and potential deportation. Authorities say they...

45m ago

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

1h ago

Carney previews items in budget, including school food program, automatic tax filing

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs, Prime Minister Mark Carney...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Canada Post union moves to nationwide rotating strikes

The Canada Post workers' union announced it will be switching to nationwide rotating strikes to get parcels moving amid contract negotiations.

7h ago

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

20h ago

2:17
Ford government to restore lane of traffic to stretch of Bloor street, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government has announced it is adding a lane of vehicular traffic back to a stretch of Bloor street, while keeping bike lanes. Tina Yazdani with the compromise that came as a surprise to cyclists.

22h ago

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.

22h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.
More Videos