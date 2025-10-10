Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson area

A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Wallace-Emerson area.

Toronto police were called to Lansdowne and Lappin avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The driver involved remained on the scene.

Northbound Lansdowne is closed south of Lappin Avenue while southbound Lansdowne is closed north of Lappin Avenue.