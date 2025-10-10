Female struck by vehicle near Toronto waterfront
Posted October 10, 2025 4:11 pm.
Last Updated October 10, 2025 4:24 pm.
A female pedestrian is seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in the Bathurst Quay neighbourhood Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Bathurst Street around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle.
The driver remained on the scene.
Paramedics say the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police say there will be delays expected in the area along Lakeshore Boulevard.
More to come