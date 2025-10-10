Female struck by vehicle near Toronto waterfront

A female pedestrian is seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in the Bathurst Quay neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Bathurst Street around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene.

Paramedics say the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there will be delays expected in the area along Lakeshore Boulevard.

More to come