Two firefighters were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer slammed into a fire truck on Highway 401 near Newtonville Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes, where emergency crews had been responding to an earlier collision. The fire truck was positioned in a live lane to block traffic when it was struck by the transport truck.

Both firefighters were inside the vehicle at the time of impact. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, though they were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The collision forced a full closure of the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Newtonville Road, east of Oshawa. Schmidt said motorists should expect significant delays during the morning commute, with at least two more hours needed before the highway fully reopens.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The OPP is urging drivers to use caution in the area and to plan alternate routes.