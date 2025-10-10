ICC judges decline to release former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, citing flight risk

FILE - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses the troops during the 82nd anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines on Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

By Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Posted October 10, 2025 6:39 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 7:10 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court on Friday rejected a request from former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to be released from detention, finding he was likely to refuse to return for trial and could use his freedom to intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutors at the ICC accuse Duterte of crimes against humanity for the deadly anti-drugs crackdowns he oversaw while in office, first as the mayor of a southern city and later as president.

Duterte’s legal team asked a pre-trial panel of judges to release the octogenarian, arguing he was in frail health and his condition was deteriorating in the court’s detention unit.

A panel of pretrial judges rejected the request, writing in a 23-page decision that, as a former president, Duterte “appears to have the necessary political contacts” to “help him abscond.”

The decision also points to the possibility that Duterte might use his freedom to interfere with the legal process. If he is released, judges wrote, there is a chance he would “pose a threat to (potential) witnesses, either directly or indirectly through his supporters.”

Duterte’s lawyer, Nick Kaufman, told The Associated Press the decision was “erroneous” and criticized keeping “a debilitated and cognitively impaired 80-year-old” in detention.

Last month, judges postponed a hearing until a full medical assessment could be made. According to defense filings, Duterte’s “cognitive faculties” have declined to a level that he cannot assist his lawyers.

Rights groups and families of victims hailed Duterte’s arrest in March, and the court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, called it “a crucial step in our continuous work to ensure accountability for the victims of the most serious crimes under ICC jurisdiction.”

Two organizations supporting the families of suspects killed in Duterte’s crackdown hailed the court’s decision as “a resounding victory for justice and accountability.”

In a joint statement, SENTRO and the CATW-AP said, “The ICC’s ruling reaffirms a simple but powerful truth: no one, not even a former head of state, is above the law.”

According to a filing last month, ICC prosecutors claim Duterte instructed and authorized “violent acts including murder to be committed against alleged criminals, including alleged drug dealers and users.”

The ICC opened an inquiry in 2021 into mass killings linked to the so-called war on drugs overseen by Duterte when he served as mayor of the southern Philippine city of Davao and later as president.

Estimates of the death toll during Duterte’s presidential term vary, from the more than 6,000 that the national police have reported and up to 30,000 claimed by human rights groups.

Molly Quell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a move that will get mail and parcels moving again. The...

7h ago

Israeli military says ceasefire takes effect in Gaza, raising hopes for ending the war

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in Gaza on Friday, the Israeli military said, hours after Israel’s Cabinet approved a deal to pause the fighting and exchange...

10m ago

'It lives': How 'OK Blue Jays' became a timeless ballpark tradition in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016, and with more October baseball guaranteed at Rogers Centre, fans can count on one...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash

A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton. The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at the Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard...

8h ago

Top Stories

Canada Post union switching from countrywide to rotating strikes

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post employees says it will switch from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning, in a move that will get mail and parcels moving again. The...

7h ago

Israeli military says ceasefire takes effect in Gaza, raising hopes for ending the war

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in Gaza on Friday, the Israeli military said, hours after Israel’s Cabinet approved a deal to pause the fighting and exchange...

10m ago

'It lives': How 'OK Blue Jays' became a timeless ballpark tradition in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016, and with more October baseball guaranteed at Rogers Centre, fans can count on one...

1h ago

Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash

A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton. The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at the Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

11h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.

18h ago

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

18h ago

2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.

19h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

19h ago

More Videos