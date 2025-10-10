Male walks into hospital with gunshot wound

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 10, 2025 7:50 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 7:51 pm.

A male has walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Friday evening, police confirmed.

Officers say the male has sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not given any further information on when the male was shot, or where the incident occurred.

Sounds of gunshots heard in York

Earlier today, police were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Gloucester Grove just after 5:20 p.m. for multiple gunshots heard.

Investigators say one male has been taken to custody, and a firearm was recovered.

It’s unknown if the two incidents are connected, and an investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s dead after being struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson area

A woman in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Wallace-Emerson area. Toronto police were called to Lansdowne and Lappin avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision. Speaking...

12m ago

Maple Leafs move Monday game to 2 p.m. to avoid conflict with Blue Jays

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will see a change on Monday as the team moves the time of their home game against the Detroit Red Wings to 2 p.m. Originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. puck drop, the shift was...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Blue Jays this Thanksgiving weekend

It will be a sports-filled weekend in Toronto with the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS and the Raptors and Leafs hosting their home openers this Thanksgiving weekend. North York and Toronto will also be...

7h ago

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

6h ago

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s dead after being struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson area

A woman in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Wallace-Emerson area. Toronto police were called to Lansdowne and Lappin avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision. Speaking...

12m ago

Maple Leafs move Monday game to 2 p.m. to avoid conflict with Blue Jays

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will see a change on Monday as the team moves the time of their home game against the Detroit Red Wings to 2 p.m. Originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. puck drop, the shift was...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cheer on the Blue Jays this Thanksgiving weekend

It will be a sports-filled weekend in Toronto with the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS and the Raptors and Leafs hosting their home openers this Thanksgiving weekend. North York and Toronto will also be...

7h ago

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
FROM THE SCENE: Police investigate reported human remains found off Pickering road

Footage from the scene of a police investigation where possible human remains were discovered at a known illegal dumping area in Pickering.

6h ago

2:33
Carney announces automatic tax filing, renewal of Canada Strong pass

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced several measures that are set to be included in the upcoming federal budget including pre-filled tax returns for low income people and the renewal of the Canada Strong pass.

9h ago

2:07
Canada Post union moves to nationwide rotating strikes

The Canada Post workers' union announced it will be switching to nationwide rotating strikes to get parcels moving amid contract negotiations.

11h ago

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
3:33
The story of the iconic ‘OK Blue Jays’ song

Over 40 years after it was written, fans are still singing along to ‘OK Blue Jays.’ Brandon Choghri speaks to co-writer Jack Lenz about the song’s history, and Arkells singer Max Kerman talks about his version of the tune.
More Videos