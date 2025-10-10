Male walks into hospital with gunshot wound

A male has walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound on Friday evening, police confirmed.

Officers say the male has sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not given any further information on when the male was shot, or where the incident occurred.

Sounds of gunshots heard in York

Earlier today, police were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Gloucester Grove just after 5:20 p.m. for multiple gunshots heard.

Investigators say one male has been taken to custody, and a firearm was recovered.

It’s unknown if the two incidents are connected, and an investigation is ongoing.