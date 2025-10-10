Man arrested in connection to 2 shooting incidents in downtown Toronto

A man has been charged in connection to two shooting incidents in downtown Toronto that happened last month.

Toronto police were called to the area of Wellesley Street East and Sherbourne Street on Sept. 30 around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

It’s alleged the suspect approached a group of people and without provocation, the suspect attempted to initiate a fight with the group.

He then allegedly took out a firearm and shot at one of the people. The victim was struck and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Around 45 minutes later, officers were called to Yonge and Gerrard streets where again a suspect approached a group of people and allegedly took out a firearm.

Without provocation, the suspect discharged the weapon at the group, but no one was struck. The suspect fled before police arrived.

Following an investigation, police said they believe one suspect was allegedly responsible for both incidents.

On Oct. 5, Abel Adamu, 32, of Toronto was arrested in the Howard and Sherbourne streets area.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault and multiple firearm charges.

Adamu was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.