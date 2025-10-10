Man arrested in connection to 2 shooting incidents in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in the Wellesley and Sherbourne area on Sept. 30. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 10, 2025 5:18 pm.

A man has been charged in connection to two shooting incidents in downtown Toronto that happened last month.

Toronto police were called to the area of Wellesley Street East and Sherbourne Street on Sept. 30 around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

It’s alleged the suspect approached a group of people and without provocation, the suspect attempted to initiate a fight with the group.

He then allegedly took out a firearm and shot at one of the people. The victim was struck and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Around 45 minutes later, officers were called to Yonge and Gerrard streets where again a suspect approached a group of people and allegedly took out a firearm.

Without provocation, the suspect discharged the weapon at the group, but no one was struck. The suspect fled before police arrived.

Following an investigation, police said they believe one suspect was allegedly responsible for both incidents.

On Oct. 5, Abel Adamu, 32, of Toronto was arrested in the Howard and Sherbourne streets area.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault and multiple firearm charges.

Adamu was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

3h ago

8 men charged with stealing credit cards, gift cards and cheques from mailboxes

A months-long police investigation into stolen mail from Halton and Peel Region has ended with the arrest of eight men who are facing hundreds of charges and potential deportation. Authorities say they...

2h ago

Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human. The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road. Investigators...

1h ago

Woman in her 70s struck by vehicle in Wallace-Emerson area

A woman in her 70s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Wallace-Emerson area. Toronto police were called to Lansdowne and Lappin avenues just before 4 p.m. for reports...

7m ago

