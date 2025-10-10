Man walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound early Friday, police say
Posted October 10, 2025 8:39 am.
Toronto police are investigating a suspected shooting after a man walked into a hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound.
Authorities haven’t released any details about the location or circumstances of the shooting, but they say it happened sometime before 6:30 a.m., which is when the victim showed up at the hospital.
Officers say the man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.