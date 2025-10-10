No Doubt reunites for Sphere residency. Gwen Stefani will be first woman to headline the Vegas venue

FILE - Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs during the FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted October 10, 2025 11:00 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 11:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t speak — scream, because No Doubt has announced the band’s first run of shows in 14 years.

After surprising fans with a brief reunion at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the ska-punks have set their sights on Las Vegas. The band will embark on a six-show residency at the Sphere: May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16 in 2026.

The state-of-the-art, 17,500 capacity, $2.3 billion arena has seen performances by Phish, the Backstreet Boys, Dead & Company, the Eagles and more. No Doubt is making history by joining them — singer Gwen Stefani will become the first woman to headline the space.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative,” Stefani said in a statement. “Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. Pacific; it requires that fans sign up on No Doubt’s official website. Tickets will go on sale starting Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

The Sphere opened in 2023. U2 kicked off performances at the venue with a 40-show residency.

No Doubt’s last residency, titled “Seven Night Stand,” took place in Los Angeles in 2012.

“I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates. There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years,” bassist Tony Kanal said in a statement. “To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

