Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed
Posted October 10, 2025 2:37 pm.
Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human.
The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road.
Investigators say the remains have now been transferred to a facility for an autopsy. The identity of the remains has yet to be determined and DNA testing is also being conducted.
The investigation is ongoing.