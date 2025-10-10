Remains found in Pickering confirmed to be human, autopsy set to be performed

Authorities said a heavy police presence was expected in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West. Photo: Kerry Biskupski/Rogerstv Durham.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 10, 2025 2:37 pm.

Durham police say remains found in Pickering on Monday morning have been confirmed to be human.

The remains were discovered in the area of William Jackson Drive and Taunton Road West, near Brock Road.

Investigators say the remains have now been transferred to a facility for an autopsy. The identity of the remains has yet to be determined and DNA testing is also being conducted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

20m ago

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

5h ago

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning. The...

4h ago

8 protesters arrested after forcing their way into Toronto MP’s office, police say

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police. Officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Vaughan jewellery store target of attempted robbery for a second time this week

A jewellery store in Vaughan has become the target of two attempted robberies in recent days, according to York Regional Police. Authorities were called to Finch Centre Jewellers near Colossus Drive...

20m ago

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

5h ago

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning. The...

4h ago

8 protesters arrested after forcing their way into Toronto MP’s office, police say

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday after protesters forced their way into a Member of Parliament’s office in Toronto and refused to leave, according to police. Officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Cloudy Friday with cold morning temperatures

The GTA will wake up to a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rebound into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

19h ago

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.

21h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.
1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.
2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.
More Videos