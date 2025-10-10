Toronto man, 38, charged in online child luring investigation 

Authorities have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man from Toronto in connection with an online child luring investigation.

In June 2025, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they became aware of an unknown individual who was allegedly using social media platforms to lure minors under the age of 16 “for a sexual purpose.”

“Through investigative efforts, the suspect was identified as Mark Kunji Ikeda,” PRP wrote in a press release issued Friday.

Authorities believe he used multiple online personas under the names:

“Sweet Kinks”

“Lovingteachr”

“Senualteachr”

“Joshua K”

Ikeda, 38, was arrested on Thursday and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

He was charged with five counts of luring a child under the age of 16 and obstructing a police officer.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who were contacted by the suspect online,” PRP added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.