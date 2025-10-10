Toronto police warn of surge in ‘bank investigator’ telephone scams draining victims’ accounts

Close-up on a woman using a banking app on her cell phone - home finances concepts. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 10, 2025 9:29 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2025 9:58 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is sounding the alarm over a sharp rise in telephone banking scams that have already cost victims across the city thousands of dollars.

Investigators say fraudsters are posing as bank employees, using increasingly sophisticated tactics to trick residents into handing over their personal banking information and, in some cases, their physical debit and credit cards.

According to police, the scheme begins with a spoofed phone call that appears to come directly from a victim’s bank. The caller claims to be from the institution’s fraud department and warns that the victim’s accounts have been compromised.

Victims are often asked to confirm sensitive information, including passwords and PIN numbers. They are then instructed to place their debit and credit cards into an envelope, which a courier will supposedly collect for “further investigation.”

“Calls like this are designed to create panic and urgency”

Police claim that the fraudsters use a rideshare app’s parcel delivery service to dispatch a driver, who unknowingly picks up the envelope and drops it at a neutral location such as a gas station or street corner.

An accomplice, often concealing their identity, retrieves the package.

Related:

Once in possession of the cards and PINs, scammers quickly drain accounts through e-transfers, cash withdrawals, and purchases until the bank suspends the account or the victim realizes something is wrong.

Investigators stress that banks will never ask for PINs or passwords over the phone and will not send couriers to collect cards.

“Emergency calls like this are designed to create panic and urgency,” police said in a statement. “If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and contact your bank directly using a verified number.”

Authorities are also urging anyone who has already provided personal or banking details to contact credit agencies such as TransUnion or Equifax to monitor their accounts for suspicious activity.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

36m ago

Firefighters injured after tractor-trailer collides with fire truck on Hwy. 401

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer slammed into a fire truck on Highway 401 near Newtonville Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The...

2h ago

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning. The...

7m ago

What we know about the next steps as a ceasefire begins in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — Bombardment stopped and Israeli troops pulled back in Gaza on Friday under a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. But will the agreement lead, as U.S. President Donald Trump...

1h ago

Top Stories

Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs. That's one of a number of programs...

36m ago

Firefighters injured after tractor-trailer collides with fire truck on Hwy. 401

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer slammed into a fire truck on Highway 401 near Newtonville Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The...

2h ago

Mail delivery set to resume as Canada Post workers to switch to rotating strikes

Mail delivery is set to resume on a limited basis after the union representing Canada Post employees announced it would transition from a countrywide strike to rotating strikes starting Saturday morning. The...

7m ago

What we know about the next steps as a ceasefire begins in Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — Bombardment stopped and Israeli troops pulled back in Gaza on Friday under a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. But will the agreement lead, as U.S. President Donald Trump...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Sikh student barred from Durham College convocation over religious symbol

A Durham College student says he was stopped from attending his convocation because of his kirpan — a sacred Sikh symbol. The college points to its inclusion policy, while advocates call the incident unacceptable. Brandon Rowe reports.

16h ago

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.

21h ago

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

21h ago

2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.

22h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

22h ago

More Videos