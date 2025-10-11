Biden is receiving radiation and hormone therapy to treat his prostate cancer

FILE - President Joe Biden walks out to speak at the International African American Museum in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted October 11, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated October 11, 2025 1:10 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden is receiving radiation and hormone therapy as part of a new phase of treating the aggressive form of prostate cancer he was diagnosed with after leaving office, a spokesperson said Saturday.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” said Biden aide Kelly Scully.

The 82-year-old Democrat left office in January after he had dropped his bid for reelection six months earlier following a disastrous debate against Republican Donald Trump amid concerns about Biden’s age, health and mental fitness. Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, who was Biden’s vice president.

In May, Biden’s postpresidential office announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had spread to his bone. The discovery came after he reported urinary symptoms.

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what is known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

Last month, Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Indigenous activist who was on Gaza-bound flotilla is returning to Canada

TORONTO — Indigenous rights activist Mskwaasin Agnew is anticipated to land today in Toronto after being part of a flotilla attempting to bring aid to Gaza. Agnew, a Cree and Dene woman and member of...

20m ago

'Money out of our pocket:' Ontario pick-your-own farms seeing surge in apple thefts this year

While some Ontario farms have seen hundreds of pounds of apples being stolen, other small businesses have had to beef up protections.

4h ago

Mail, parcel delivery to resume as postal union begins rotating strikes

Kathryn Gallagher Morton is "absolutely thrilled" that Canada Post is at least moving. "It may be moving slowly now, but at least it's moving," said Morton, who is the owner of Maplelea, a small business...

17m ago

Drone footage above Gaza City shows the toll of 2 years of war

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — New drone footage shows what remains of Gaza City after two years of war and as a ceasefire holds in its second day. The footage taken by The Associated Press on Saturday...

1h ago

