Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred inside a residential apartment building in the Moss Park area early Saturday morning.

According to a social media post shared by police, just before 7:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Shuter Street and Sherbourne Street, just north of Queen Street East for reports of a stabbing.

Police say there was an interaction between two people which ended with one of them – a male in his 20s – getting stabbed.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, no other details were released.