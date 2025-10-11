Police search for Queen Street West robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man wanted in a Queen Street West robbery with a firearm investigation.

Officers were called for reports of a robbery in the Queen Street West and Beverley Street area around 7:30 a.m. on Oct.10.

Investigators allege two suspects approached the victim in a park. Then, one suspect allegedly produced a firearm while the second one allegedly had a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet.

The two suspects allegedly stole some cash and a backpack with the victim’s belongings, according to police.

Both suspects fled westbound Grange Avenue on bicycles.

Tarone Whalen, 26, of no fixed address, is wanted for possessing a firearm with a licence, robbery with a firearm, uttering threats, three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, and two counts of failing to comply with probation order.

The second suspect is described as being male, black, five feet and five inches, with a medium build, short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants.