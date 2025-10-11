Police seeking suspect after break-and-enter in Seaton Village

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a break-and-enter investigation in the Seaton Village neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a reported break-and-enter in the area of Christie Street and Yarmouth Road on Oct. 8.

Investigators say around 2:50 a.m., the suspect was captured on video allegedly attempting to gain entry through the rear door of a residence. Then, the suspect allegedly sprayed the surveillance camera with a substance. However, no entry was gained and the suspect fled the area.

Investigators say the same individual may also be responsible for a separate break-and-enter that occurred nearby around the same time.