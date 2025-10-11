SIU clears York police officers in teen’s arrest after carjacking

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared York Regional Police officers of any wrongdoing after a 17-year-old male was injured during his arrest following a carjacking in Thornhill.

The incident occurred when police in York Region were called at midnight on June 13, for a carjacking in the parking lot of a plaza in the Highway 7 East and Times Avenue area.

Investigators say three people were getting into a car when two men approached them, produced a firearm and demanded the keys.

Police say with the help of the Air Support Unit, both vehicles were located. After a brief pursuit, the suspects fled on foot after their car stopped on Lynnbrook Drive in Toronto.

At the time of his arrest, the 17-year-old was tackled by officers and later diagnosed with a broken jaw.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says the force used was reasonable, given the circumstances.

The investigation has now been closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.