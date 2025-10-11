Son arrested in connection with mother’s homicide, Ontario Provincial Police say

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve arrested one person in a homicide investigation in Simcoe and continue to search for a missing person as part of the investigation.

Police say officers were first called to a home on Head Street South on Oct. 5 where they found a deceased 71-year-old woman.

Officers say they arrested a 45-year-old Simcoe man for second-degree murder on Friday and he was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuk confirmed the man is the son of the dead woman.

An OPP news release says officers are also concerned for the well-being of a 49-year-old man who is unaccounted for in the investigation who was last seen on Head Street South on Oct. 4.

They describe the missing man as white, about 5’10”, with long dirty blond hair usually worn in a ponytail and a long beard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025.