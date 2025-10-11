Steve Martin and Bette Midler are among stars paying tribute to Diane Keaton

FILE - Goldie Hawn, from left, Diane Keaton, and Bette Midler appear at the premiere of their film "The First Wives Club" in Los Angeles on Sept.16, 1996. (AP Photo/ Frank Wiese, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 11, 2025 7:47 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2025 8:42 pm.

Oscar winning actor Diane Keaton, who died at 79, was known for her performances and style that helped shaped some of the most indelible films of all time, including “The Godfather,” “Annie Hall,” “Father of the Bride” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”

She was beloved by fans and fellow actors, many of whom paid tribute Saturday after news of Keaton’s death broke. They included co-stars such as Bette Midler, Mandy Moore and Steve Martin, who shared an excerpt of an interview with Keaton and Martin Short that he said “sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”

Here is a roundup of some notable reaction to Keaton’s death and legacy:

Bette Midler

“She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was … oh, la, lala!” — On Instagram. Middler co-starred with Keaton in “The First Wives Club.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

“Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.” — On Instagram. Williams-Paisley played Keaton’s daughter in the “Father of the Bride” films.

Steve Martin

“Loved!” — On the social platform X. Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in “Father of the Bride,” also posted on Instagram an interview exchange in which Short asked Keaton who was sexier, him or Martin. Keaton’s response: “I mean, you’re both idiots.”

Cynthia Nixon

“When I was a kid, Diane Keaton was my absolute idol. I loved her acting. I loved her vibe. I loved her everything.” — On Instagram. Nixon also recalled working with Keaton on the film “Five Flights Up” as a “dream come true.”

Mandy Moore

“They say don’t meet your heros but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was.” — On Instagram. Moore starred opposite Keaton in the 2007 film “Because I Said So.”

Octavia Spencer

“Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion.” — On Instagram.

Ben Stiller

“One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.” — On X.

The Associated Press


