Battle-tested Jays, Mariners ready to rumble in ALCS opener tonight

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bats during batting practice with his team ahead of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2025 8:51 am.

One team is rested, the other running on fumes.

But both are excited, battle-tested and confident as the best-of-seven American League Championship Series opens tonight at Rogers Centre.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who knocked off the New York Yankees in four games in their best-of-five AL Division Series that wrapped up Wednesday, face the visiting Seattle Mariners, who needed 15 innings and nearly five hours to win Game 5 of their ALDS against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The Blue Jays have had three full days to reset and refocus on the next challenge to reach the World Series. The Mariners elected to go sleepless in Seattle on Friday to celebrate their marathon victory over the Tigers, then stayed put on the West Coast. The team flew into Toronto late last night for the series opener.

Right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman has drawn the starting assignment for the Jays, while the Mariners will go with right-hander Bryce Miller. The Mariners used three starting pitchers on Friday to beat the Tigers.

The Jays won four of six meetings with the Mariners during the regular season, losing two of three at home in April, and sweeping a three-game series in mid-May in Seattle. The teams haven’t played each other since.

Seattle is the only big league team to have never hosted the World Series.

Tonight’s first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays are the bird of choice for many this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is looking a bit different for one Vancouver couple this year.  The normally well-stocked table, with Turkey and all the fixings, will be replaced with a takeaway turkey sandwich...

1h ago

Senator says she was never told her 2005 surgery would leave her sterile

OTTAWA — A Quebec senator says she was never told by her doctor that a surgical procedure she went through in 2005 would render her unable to have children, and hopes her story can advance a broader...

2h ago

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Dufferin Mall

Toronto police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at Dufferin Mall on Saturday evening. Officers were called to the mall in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area around 7:22 p.m. following...

10h ago

Son arrested in connection with mother's homicide in Simcoe area, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve arrested one person in a homicide investigation in Simcoe and continue to search for a missing person as part of the investigation.  Police say officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays are the bird of choice for many this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is looking a bit different for one Vancouver couple this year.  The normally well-stocked table, with Turkey and all the fixings, will be replaced with a takeaway turkey sandwich...

1h ago

Senator says she was never told her 2005 surgery would leave her sterile

OTTAWA — A Quebec senator says she was never told by her doctor that a surgical procedure she went through in 2005 would render her unable to have children, and hopes her story can advance a broader...

2h ago

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Dufferin Mall

Toronto police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at Dufferin Mall on Saturday evening. Officers were called to the mall in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area around 7:22 p.m. following...

10h ago

Son arrested in connection with mother's homicide in Simcoe area, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve arrested one person in a homicide investigation in Simcoe and continue to search for a missing person as part of the investigation.  Police say officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Dry and sunny conditions for Game 1 of Blue Jays ALCS in Toronto

Sunday will bring cloudy conditions in the morning, but the sun will shine through into the afternoon ahead of a dry and clear evening as the Jays host Game 1 of the ALCS at the Rogers Centre..

12h ago

1:18
Drone images show massive destruction in southern Gaza City

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has left large swathes of the Strip in ruins, including parts of Gaza City which was the focus of Israel’s offensive before the ceasefire.

22h ago

3:00
Pick-your-own apple farms in Ontario seeing surge in thefts

Multiple small business owners who operate pick-your-own apple farms in Ontario are reporting a jump in thefts this year. Nick Westoll has more on how they are responding.
2:18
Second attempted robbery in a week at Vaughan jewellery store

A jewellery store in Vaughan, located in a busy shopping plaza near Colossus Drive and Famous Avenue, has become the target of a second attempted robbery in just one a week. Jazan Grewal has the latest from police.
3:06
Spotty showers on Saturday, ahead of dry conditions on Sunday

On-and-off showers are expected for Saturday morning, but conditions are set to dry out in the afternoon, and will continue to stay dry with some clouds on Sunday.
More Videos