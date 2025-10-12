Three N.L. activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla released from Israeli detention

One of the boats from the civilian Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza enters Ashdod Port in southern Israel, after being seized by Israeli Navy forces, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2025 9:15 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2025 1:10 pm.

AMMAN — Three Newfoundland and Labrador activists have been released from Israeli detention and are en route home to Canada.

Sadie Mees, Devoney Ellis, and Nikita Stapleton were part of a flotilla of nine ships aiming to bring medical aid to Gaza, and break the Israeli naval blockade.

According to the Gaza Freedom Flotilla group, the ships were intercepted by Israel, and the activists aboard were detained in Israel’s Ketzi’ot prison.

Early this morning, the three women from St. John’s, N.L., were released and crossed safely to Amman, the capital of Jordan.

From Jordan, the women are expected to make their way back to Canada, though their exact arrival is still unknown.

These women were the last of six Canadian detainees released; Indigenous rights activist Mskwaasin Agnew landed in Toronto Saturday afternoon, with others expected back today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025

The Canadian Press

