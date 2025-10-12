Motorcyclist in serious condition following Mississauga collision

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 12, 2025 10:13 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2025 10:14 pm.

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Mississauga Sunday night.

The crash occurred at Airport Road and Orlando Drive just after 9 p.m.

Police say two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved, all of them remained on the scene. However, the motorcyclist is an adult male who was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Peel police say closures in the area are expected for several hours.

Top Stories

"Gridlock everywhere" Toronto preparing for more congestion as employees return to office

As more employees return to the office, the City of Toronto is preparing for an influx in congestion and increased traffic. Recently, Mayor Olivia Chow announced changes to the city's public transit...

1h ago

Battle-tested Jays, Mariners ready to rumble in ALCS opener tonight

One team is rested, the other running on fumes. But both are excited, battle-tested and confident as the best-of-seven American League Championship Series opens tonight at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays,...

13h ago

Israel prepares to welcome the last living hostages from Gaza as a ceasefire holds

CAIRO (AP) — Israelis on Monday prepared to welcome home the last 20 living hostages from devastated Gaza and mourn the return of the dead, in the key exchange of the breakthrough ceasefire after two...

13m ago

PM Carney making last-minute trip to Egypt for Trump peace plan summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is off to Egypt this afternoon to take part in a summit surrounding the truce U.S. President Donald Trump helped arrange between Israel and Hamas. Carney is heading...

6h ago

