Motorcyclist in serious condition following Mississauga collision

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Mississauga Sunday night.

The crash occurred at Airport Road and Orlando Drive just after 9 p.m.

Police say two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved, all of them remained on the scene. However, the motorcyclist is an adult male who was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Peel police say closures in the area are expected for several hours.