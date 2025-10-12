Motorcyclist in serious condition following Mississauga collision
Posted October 12, 2025 10:13 pm.
Last Updated October 12, 2025 10:14 pm.
A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Mississauga Sunday night.
The crash occurred at Airport Road and Orlando Drive just after 9 p.m.
Police say two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved, all of them remained on the scene. However, the motorcyclist is an adult male who was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Peel police say closures in the area are expected for several hours.