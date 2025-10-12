Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn’t settle war soon

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., as he heads to the Middle East. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Darlene Superville And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2025 5:48 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2025 7:10 pm.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Russia that he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles if Moscow doesn’t settle its war there soon — suggesting that he could be ready to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin’s government using a key weapons system.

“I might say, ’Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Israel. “The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.”

Trump also said, “I might tell them that if the war is not settled — that we may very well.” He added, “We may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up.”

His comments came after Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Trump said he mentioned possibly sending Tomahawks during that conversation.

“Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don’t think so,” Trump said of Russia. “I think I might speak to Russia about that.” He added that “Tomahawks are a new step of aggression.”

His suggestions followed Russia having attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter. Moscow also expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Putin himself has previously suggested that the United States supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine will seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington.

For his part, Zelenskyy described his latest call with Trump as “very productive,” and said the pair had discussed strengthening Ukraine’s “air defense, resilience, and long-range capabilities,” along with “details related to the energy sector.”

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “The Sunday Briefing” after his call with Trump, Zelenskyy was asked whether Trump had approved the Tomahawks and said, “we work on it.”

“I’m waiting for president to yes,” Zelenskyy said. “Of course we count on such decisions, but we will see. We will see.”

The Ukrainian president said Friday that he was in talks with U.S. officials about the possible provision of various long-range precision strike weapons, including Tomahawks and more ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in remarks published Sunday that “the topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern.”

Trump, who has been frustrated by Russia in his efforts to end the war, said last week that he has “sort of made a decision” on whether to send Tomahawks to Ukraine, without elaborating. A senior Ukrainian delegation is set to visit the U.S. this week.

The U.S. president in recent weeks has taken a notably tougher tact with Putin, after the Russian leader has declined to engage in direct talks with Zelenskyy about easing fighting.

Last month, Trump announced that he now believes Ukraine could win back all the territory lost to Russia — a dramatic shift from the Republican’s repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But Trump, at least so far, has resisted Zelenskyy’s calls for Tomahawks. They would allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory and put the sort of pressure on Putin that Zelenskyy argues is needed to get the Russians to seriously engage in peace talks.

Trump said aboard Air Force One of the war: “I really think Putin would look great if he got this settled” and that “It’s not going to be good for him” if not.

___

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report from Washington.

Darlene Superville And Will Weissert, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Battle-tested Jays, Mariners ready to rumble in ALCS opener tonight

One team is rested, the other running on fumes. But both are excited, battle-tested and confident as the best-of-seven American League Championship Series opens tonight at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays,...

10h ago

PM Carney making last-minute trip to Egypt for Trump peace plan summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is off to Egypt this afternoon to take part in a summit surrounding the truce U.S. President Donald Trump helped arrange between Israel and Hamas. Carney is heading...

3h ago

Travelling to Seattle to see the Jays in the ALCS? Some things to know

There's more than 4,000 kilometres between the home ballparks of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. However, that huge travel distance for the teams to do battle in the American League Championship...

29m ago

Milton man, who was on Gaza-bound flotilla, expected to return Sunday

A Milton man who was aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla, the Conscience, is expected to arrive in Toronto on Sunday evening. Khurram Musti Khan, from Milton, is expected to land at Pearson International...

1h ago

