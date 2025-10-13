Appleton scores winner, Talbot stands tall as Red Wings top Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) can't make the save as Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) scores during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2025 11:28 pm.

Mason Appleton scored the winner with 44.1 seconds left in regulation and Cam Talbot made 38 saves as the Detroit Red Wings survived a blown two-goal lead in the third period to top the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday afternoon.

Dylan Larkin and James van Riemsdyk had the other goals for Detroit (2-1-0).

Matthew Knies, with a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok replied for Toronto (1-2-0). Anthony Stolarz stopped 12 shots.

The Wings also downed the Leafs 6-3 on Saturday in a game that saw Toronto go up 2-0 early before the home side roared back and then added two late empty-net goals.

Detroit opened Monday’s scoring late in a sloppy first period when Larkin dug the puck out of a crowd and roofed a backhand on Stolarz just as a 5-on-3 power play expired. Van Riemsdyk then made it 2-0 early in the third on a partial breakaway, but Knies and Jarnkrok got Toronto back even before Appleton’s late heroics.

Fans at Scotiabank Arena were encouraged to stick around after the final buzzer to watch Game 2 of the American League Championship Series — happening just down the street at Rogers Centre — between the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners on the videoboard above centre ice.

Takeaways

Leafs: Rookie winger Easton Cowan made his NHL debut. The 20-year-old from Mount Brydges, Ont., was selected 28th overall at the 2023 draft and is viewed as the organization’s top prospect.

Wings: Head coach Todd McLellan’s harsh words following Thursday’s 5-1 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens to open the schedule had the desired result after picking up back-to-back victories over last season’s Atlantic Division champion.

Key moment

Appleton scored the winner with under a minute to go after getting robbed by Stolarz earlier in the shift.

Key stat

Detroit winger Patrick Kane needs two points to tie former Toronto captain Mats Sundin for 31st place on the NHL’s all-time list at 1,349.

Up next

Leafs: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Wings: Host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.

Blue Jays allow three homers in Game 2 loss to Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays will head to Seattle in a 0-2 hole. Toronto lost Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, 10-3, after the Mariners blasted a trio of multi-run homers. Seattle...

4h ago

No planes available: PM Carney charters private jet to Egypt for historic Mideast peace summit

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney was forced to take a charter flight to Egypt for the historic signing of an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war because there were no air crews available to fly a...

4h ago

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered deal might...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of...

2h ago

