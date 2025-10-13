Carney calls hostages release under Gaza peace deal ‘moment of profound relief’

Prime Minister Mark Carney listens to a question as he participates in an announcement at a community centre in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2025 8:23 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2025 8:56 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is calling the release of hostages under a ceasefire deal in Gaza “a moment of profound relief” and is urging all parties to uphold the ceasefire agreement.

Carney travelled to Egypt Sunday to take part in the signing of a Middle East peace plan with other world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Media were not notified of Carney’s trip before it had been confirmed through an update to his Sunday itinerary, about three hours before his plane was set to depart.

The gathering of world leaders, dubbed “Summit for Peace,” comes as Hamas released 20 remaining living Israeli hostages and Israel started to free hundreds of Palestinians from its prisons.

“For the Jewish people, this is a moment that holds two truths at once — a grief for what cannot be restored, and a fragile light of what might still be repaired,” Carney said in a statement released Monday.

He said it is a time to remember all those murdered in the Hamas’ “heinous terrorist attacks” of Oct. 7, 2023, including Canadians Vivian Silver, Netta Epstein, Alexandre Look, Judih Weinstein, Shir Georgy, Ben Mizrachi and Adi Vital-Kaploun, as well as others with close ties to Canada like Tiferet Lapidot.

In the statement, Carney praised Trump’s leadership in advancing the peace plan and called on all parties to implement the terms of the ceasefire.

That includes establishing a transitional governance for Gaza and working toward a permanent political solution where Israelis and Palestinians peacefully coexist. Hamas must disarm and play no role in the future governance of a demilitarized Palestinian state, reads the statement.

“The release of hostages must be a turning point toward lasting peace,” Carney said.

Israel has rejected any role in Gaza for the internationally backed Palestinian Authority.

Major questions remain unanswered over what happens next, raising the risk of a slide back into war, even as the world pushes for peace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.

— with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Living hostages and Palestinian prisoners are released as part of ceasefire in Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — All 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel walked free Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war...

breaking

9m ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

9m ago

Ontario credit unions see asset growth, citing strong demand for mortgages and commercial loans

Credit unions in Ontario saw a growth in assets in the first quarter of 2025 largely due to a spike in demand for mortgages and commercial loans, according to the province’s financial regulator. In...

26m ago

“Dream of a lifetime”: Canadian economist Howitt among Nobel winners in economics

Canadian economist Peter Howitt is among the group of three researchers who won this year's Nobel Memorial Prize in economics. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Monday that Howitt, along...

1m ago

Top Stories

Living hostages and Palestinian prisoners are released as part of ceasefire in Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — All 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel walked free Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war...

breaking

9m ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

9m ago

Ontario credit unions see asset growth, citing strong demand for mortgages and commercial loans

Credit unions in Ontario saw a growth in assets in the first quarter of 2025 largely due to a spike in demand for mortgages and commercial loans, according to the province’s financial regulator. In...

26m ago

“Dream of a lifetime”: Canadian economist Howitt among Nobel winners in economics

Canadian economist Peter Howitt is among the group of three researchers who won this year's Nobel Memorial Prize in economics. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Monday that Howitt, along...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)

2h ago

1:47
Mostly sunny conditions for Thanksgiving

Monday will bring in some comfortable weather with temperatures sitting just above seasonal, along with mostly sunny and dry conditions.

14h ago

2:35
The city prepares for an influx of congestion as more Torontonians return to work

Rhianne Campbell reports, experts warn that the city must meet the demand or else we can expect to see, "gridlock everywhere."

17h ago

2:02
Dry and sunny conditions for Game 1 of Blue Jays ALCS in Toronto

Sunday will bring cloudy conditions in the morning, but the sun will shine through into the afternoon ahead of a dry and clear evening as the Jays host Game 1 of the ALCS at the Rogers Centre..
3:15
Saskatchewan RCMP investigates the 'suspicious' disappearance of a missing Brampton teenager

Rhianne Campbell reports, 16-year-old Jay'siiah Webb-Long is believed to be in a remote area of northern Saskatchewan.
More Videos