Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 13, 2025 6:33 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2025 6:53 pm.

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of someone shooting a gun in the Lakeshore Village Park.

Police say they found “evidence of gunfire,” but there were no reported injuries.

Investigators describe the suspect as a male, white, five feet and six inches. He was last seen wearing black clothing and a mask.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No planes available: PM Carney charters private jet to Egypt for historic Mideast peace summit

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney was forced to take a charter flight to Egypt for the historic signing of an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war because there were no air crews available to fly a...

35m ago

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered deal might...

updated

42m ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

3h ago

Durham police investigating shooting in Oshawa

Durham police say they are looking for at least one suspect after shots were fired in Oshawa on Saturday. Authorities were called to the area of Annis and Douglas streets around 10:50 a.m. for reports...

56m ago

Top Stories

No planes available: PM Carney charters private jet to Egypt for historic Mideast peace summit

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney was forced to take a charter flight to Egypt for the historic signing of an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war because there were no air crews available to fly a...

35m ago

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered deal might...

updated

42m ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

3h ago

Durham police investigating shooting in Oshawa

Durham police say they are looking for at least one suspect after shots were fired in Oshawa on Saturday. Authorities were called to the area of Annis and Douglas streets around 10:50 a.m. for reports...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners leave West Bank's Ofer prison

Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners were seen leaving the West Bank's Ofer prison on Monday.

11h ago

1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)

11h ago

1:02
 Jays drop Game 1 in ALCS

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Jays lost Game 1 of the ALCS to Seattle. 

19h ago

1:47
Mostly sunny conditions for Thanksgiving

Monday will bring in some comfortable weather with temperatures sitting just above seasonal, along with mostly sunny and dry conditions.

23h ago

2:35
The city prepares for an influx of congestion as more Torontonians return to work

Rhianne Campbell reports, experts warn that the city must meet the demand or else we can expect to see, "gridlock everywhere."
More Videos