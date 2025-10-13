Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of someone shooting a gun in the Lakeshore Village Park.

Police say they found “evidence of gunfire,” but there were no reported injuries.

Investigators describe the suspect as a male, white, five feet and six inches. He was last seen wearing black clothing and a mask.