Alec and Stephen Baldwin escape injury after their vehicle hits a tree in New York

FILE - Alec Baldwin emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 14, 2025 11:32 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2025 12:26 pm.

Alec Baldwin and his younger brother Stephen escaped injury when their vehicle struck a tree in New York.

In a video posted to Instagram late Monday, Alec Baldwin said he was driving his wife’s Range Rover in East Hampton on Monday when he was cut off by a garbage truck “the size of a whale.” The 67-year-old actor and his 59-year-old brother and fellow actor were in the vehicle on their way back from attending the Hamptons International Film Festival, where Alec Baldwin serves as co-chair of the Executive Committee.

Alec Baldwin said that neither he nor his brother were injured, but the vehicle they were in had extensive damage. The elder Baldwin also thanked East Hampton police for their response to and handling of the crash. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

Top Stories

7 injured after reported gas explosion at North York construction site

Seven people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after an apparent gas explosion at a North York building under construction, prompting a large emergency response and road closures in the area. Toronto...

34m ago

Two Brampton men charged in alleged taxi scam targeting Vaughan shoppers

York Regional Police say two men are facing multiple charges after an alleged taxi scam originating in Vaughan. The incident began around 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 26, when officers were called to a commercial...

58m ago

'We need to get them out': Beluga trainer fired by Marineland speaks out

TORONTO — Marineland's crumbling infrastructure, staffing shortage and lack of resources have created dangerous conditions for its belugas and they should be moved immediately, a fired beluga trainer...

2h ago

Toronto police officer injured after cruiser rear-ended in North York collision

A Toronto police officer was injured early Tuesday morning after a cruiser was struck while officers were investigating an unrelated collision in North York. The incident happened around 4:18 a.m. near...

5h ago

