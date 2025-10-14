Multi-faceted student-athlete shows how to actually manage a tight schedule
Posted October 14, 2025 10:57 am.
Sophie McGurk is a standout student-athlete in high school, who can virtually do anything she sets her mind to. From soccer to volleyball to horseback-riding, she’s constantly on-the-go and loves staying active.
Sophie McGurk
Ultimately, she plans on heading to university, with an aim to pursue tennis on the side.
