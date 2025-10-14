Pedestrian injured in Etobicoke hit-and-run
Posted October 14, 2025 8:13 pm.
Last Updated October 14, 2025 8:37 pm.
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke that allegedly fled the scene.
Toronto police were called to Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a collision.
The female pedestrian believed to be in her 20s was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved did not remain on the scene. The vehicle is described as dark-coloured and possibly an SUV.
