Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.

Toronto police were called to Pharmacy Avenue and Knightsbridge Road just before 11 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Pharmacy is closed in both directions between Knightsbridge and Hollydene Road while Knightsbridge is closed between Pharmacy and Karnwood Drive.