Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted October 14, 2025 11:27 pm.
Last Updated October 14, 2025 11:28 pm.
A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.
Toronto police were called to Pharmacy Avenue and Knightsbridge Road just before 11 p.m. for reports of a collision.
A man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Pharmacy is closed in both directions between Knightsbridge and Hollydene Road while Knightsbridge is closed between Pharmacy and Karnwood Drive.