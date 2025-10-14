Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 14, 2025 11:27 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2025 11:28 pm.

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday night.

Toronto police were called to Pharmacy Avenue and Knightsbridge Road just before 11 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Pharmacy is closed in both directions between Knightsbridge and Hollydene Road while Knightsbridge is closed between Pharmacy and Karnwood Drive.

Stellantis shifts production of Jeep Compass from Brampton plant to Illinois plant

Stellantis is shifting Jeep Compass production from a plant in Brampton to Illinois after initially pausing the retooling of the plant back in February. The world’s fourth-largest carmaker announced...

2h ago

Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed...

8h ago

Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up Home Depot shoplifter

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up a Home Depot shoplifter over the summer. Ford told an audience at the Empire Club in Toronto that bail needs to be strengthened because criminals...

9h ago

Pedestrian injured in Etobicoke hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke that allegedly fled the scene. Toronto police were called to Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

